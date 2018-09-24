Beyonce and JAY-Z's On the Run II concert on Sunday had the potential to get real awkward when Kim Kardashian West bumped into sister Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

Kim was with her mother, Kris Jenner, at the sold-out show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where they ran into Tyga as they entered the general admission pit section. Tyga actually also performed at the show during DJ Khaled's opening set.

Thankfully, it appeared like any beef the trio may have had is squashed. Both Kim and Kris had big smiles on their faces as they talked to 28-year-old Tyga, who smiled back.

SplashNews.com

SplashNews.com

Kylie and Tyga split last year after two years of dating. The 21-year-old makeup mogul is now dating rapper Travis Scott and gave birth to their first child together, daughter Stormi, in February.

Last month, Tyga opened up about their much-talked-about relationship on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio show on Beats 1 on Apple Music, specifically, what he feels his influence was on her.

"She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but, when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught," he said. "It was like, you could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this."

"I'm not a bitter person...if we break up, we break up," he added. "We had a good time and kept moving, and we went our separate ways and we're both doing good."

Last month, 37-year-old Kim also had no problem bouncing on a trampoline to Tyga's hit, "Taste," which she shared on her Instagram Story.

Last August, Kylie said she was "genuinely happy" after her breakup from Tyga during an episode of Life of Kylie. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'KUWTK': Kylie Jenner Says She Misses Being Pregnant and Had the 'Easiest' Time With Stormi

Kylie Jenner Perfectly Matches Stormi's Outfit to Decorations for Jordyn Woods' Birthday: Pic!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Already Learning to Walk -- Pic!

Related Gallery