Kylie Jenner spent her Friday surrounded by loved ones!

The 21-year-old reality star had a fun-filled day celebrating the 21st birthday of her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kylie kicked things off with a sweet party honoring their new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, Kylie x Jordyn. She went all out in decorating her home with metallic pink heart-shaped balloons, and took a moment to pose with her baby girl, Stormi, before joining her guests for an intricate sit-down meal.

"💕👑," Kylie captioned a photo of herself lovingly gazing at 7-month-old Stormi, who was adorably dressed in a purple metallic dress. The new mom, meanwhile, wore a pink latex number.

Jordyn matched in a chic, brown version of Kylie's dress, afterwhich the BFFs continued the celebration with some bowling. The pair headed out to Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, California, where they were joined by a group of their family and friends. Kylie was by Jordyn's side a she blew out her candles on a stunning five-tiered cake.

Friday's outing was just of many ways the friends are honoring Jordyn's birthday. Kylie first debuted her bubblegum pink hair as she kicked off the celebration with Jordyn at Poppy in Los Angeles on Thursday.

In an interview with ET in March, Jordyn opened up about how their friendship has evolved since Kylie became a mom.

"I think no matter who your best friend is, it’s important to be there for them and be supportive, and obviously you want to help guide them in whatever decision they make because everyone is their own person," she said. "They make their own decision. It’s just your job to be there as a friend to be supportive."

"I think that whenever someone has a child, no matter who it is, there’s always growth and things to be learned so I think it’s just -- child birth and becoming a parent is a beautiful thing," Jordyn added.

