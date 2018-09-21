Kris Jenner delivered her daughter’s baby!

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- which airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! -- the 62-year-old momager recounts Kylie Jenner’s labor and delivery of her daughter, Stormi.

“[Kylie] did really, really well,” Kris tells her two eldest daughters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, in the clip. “She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ And you’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go, ‘I’m just not feeling it.’ And I’m like, ‘This is really weird.’”

Kris also calls Kylie “such a trouper” and says her daughter was "so calm,” before revealing that she was the one to bring Stormi, now seven months old, into the world.

“It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her! I delivered the baby,” Kris exclaims. “I pulled her out!”

While Kourtney, 39, seems to already be privy to that information, 37-year-old Kim is shocked by the news, causing her to grimace and declare, “Ew.”

Since Kylie welcomed Stormi back in February -- with her boyfriend, Travis Scott -- she’s been on a mission to set a good example for her daughter by practicing self-love.

“I always felt like [my ears] stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears,” the 21-year-old told Vogue Australia last month. “It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”

Here’s more of Kylie’s life as a mom:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Already Learning to Walk -- Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Secret Was Almost Spoiled

Kylie Jenner Just Put Milk in Her Cereal for the First Time and Fans Have Questions

Related Gallery