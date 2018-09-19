Kylie Jenner might be an early bloomer when it comes to her career, fame and motherhood -- but not when it comes to breakfast food.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old reality star shocked fans and celebrities alike when she tweeted: "Last night I had cereal with milk for the first time. Life changing."

She added: "I always liked cereal dry, I never bothered to put milk."

When one of her many followers inquired as to which cereal she opted to eat, Kylie responded: "Cinnamon Toast Crunch. amazing." As for what kind of milk, she disclosed, "Regular. Should I try almond next time?"

She even went so far as to reveal that she poured the "cereal first." Kylie was also amused when one fan joked that she eats her cereal like Allison Williams' character in Get Out. "Looooolll," she wrote back.

Even Seth Rogen got in on the fun, tweeting: "Wait 'till you try peanut butter and jam."

Kylie documented the occasion on Snapchat with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, insisting that she never wants "soggy" cereal. "I'm not being dramatic. It's not hitting the spot," she said upon trying the classic breakfast combo.

As for whether Kylie will continue putting milk in her cereal, it might have been a one-time occurrence. When one of her Twitter followers said they prefer their cereal without milk, Kylie confessed: "Lol! I really prefer it too. But milk was cool once, I gave it a chance."

This has been a year of firsts for the cosmetics queen. Earlier this year, Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child together, 7-month-old daughter Stormi.

“I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more," she told the September issue of Vogue of becoming a mom. "I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."

Here's more on Kylie and Stormi's mother-daughter bond:

