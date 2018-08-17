From the cover of Forbes to the cover of Vogue Australia!

Kylie Jenner stuns on the fashion magazine’s September issue, her first-ever Vogue cover. The 21-year-old, who couldn’t help but gush over the honor on Instagram, writing “VOGUE was once just a wild dream,” was interviewed by her sister, Kendall Jenner, for her cover story, in which she opens up about being a mom to 6-month-old daughter Stormi.

According to Kylie, welcoming a baby at just 20 years old hasn’t changed her life much. It has, however, changed the way she looks at life. “I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive,” she reveals.

The makeup mogul says that having a daughter -- and a multimillion-dollar beauty brand -- has made her think about the future of beauty, and “made me love myself more and accept everything about me.” Kylie, who recently admitted on Instagram that she has stopped using the lip fillers she’s become famous for, says she wants to be an example for her daughter.

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her,” she shares. “What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”

Kylie also opens up about her decision to step away from the spotlight during her pregnancy, expressing that she’s never “been OK with the ups and downs” of fame, but she’s just accepted it. After months of sparingly using social media, she returned to Instagram days after giving birth to Stormi in February to share with her fans that wanted to keep that journey private.

“I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn’t prepared to … I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately,” she confesses. “I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.”

Kylie -- who admits she’s grown up “a lot faster than usual” -- couldn’t be happier with her life now, gushing about how her boyfriend, Travis Scott, has adjusted to being a father. “We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her. He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him,” she boasts.

And as for how they are managing their relationship with their busy careers and schedules, Kylie says, “We never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together.”

The new mom revealed on Thursday that she and Stormi would be joining Travis on his upcoming Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour.

