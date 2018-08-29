Kylie Jenner is opening up about the joys of motherhood!

In a video released by Vogue Australia -- as part of Jenner's September cover for the magazine -- the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discusses what life and beauty mean to her and what she'd like them to mean to her and Travis Scott's 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.

"Creating life was one of the beautiful moments of my life. It's hard to explain why. It's just, when you've experience it, you understand," Jenner says in the ethereal video, which includes behind-the-scenes footage from her cover shoot. "A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment, and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be."

The lesson of being fully herself was passed on to Jenner by her family, whom she gushes over in the clip.

"I feel like inner beauty is something I was born with, that my family instilled in me," she shares. "I felt the most confident when I was probably a child and had no care in the world. My family has let me just be a free spirit, and let me be who I am."

The makeup mogul -- whose business is worth nearly a billion dollars -- finds beauty not just on the outside with her cosmetics line, but on the inside as well.

"Beauty to me means being yourself. Beauty to me means Stormi," Jenner says. "I think confidence makes someone beautiful. Life is beautiful, marriages, sunsets. I find inner peace by shutting my phone off, going into my little bubble and just focusing on myself and my inner circle."

Looking to the future, all Jenner wants is one thing, noting, "Ten years from now, I just want to be happy, whatever I'm doing."

Jenner also ponders her future in Vogue's cover story, in which she was interviewed by sister Kendall Jenner.

“I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi," she says in the article. "And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."

It seems Stormi is already following in her mom's footsteps! Jenner recently revealed that her daughter is interested in makeup -- and here's proof:

