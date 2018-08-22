Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott can't get enough of their baby girl, Stormi!

The lovebirds both took to Instagram on Monday morning, sharing precious new pics of their 6-month-old daughter.

Kylie posted a sweet photo of herself lounging around a rooftop in a white robe, with her little one standing up by her side, grasping her hands and letting out a smile.

"You make all my mornings ☁️," Kylie, 21, captioned it.

you make all my mornings ☁️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

Just a few minutes before the reality star's post, Travis shared two close-up shots of Stormi's too-cute-for-words grin. "Big mood!" the 25-year-old rapper wrote. "Teach my Stormi to love. I'll forever protect that smile."

Last week, Kylie revealed that she and Stormi will be accompanying Travis on the road for his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, which kicks off Nov. 8 in Baltimore, Maryland.

"Me and Storm ready for tour 🎪♥️," the makeup mogul captioned a pic of a poster promoting her boyfriend's upcoming concerts.

While many fans were stoked to hear the news, Nicki Minajcertainly didn't take it lightly. Hear why in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Kisses Travis Scott After Nicki Minaj Shades the Couple Again

Nicki Minaj Continues to Slam Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner: 'Knock It the F**k Off'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Make Glam Appearance at 2018 VMAs -- But Pose Separately

Related Gallery