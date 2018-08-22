Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t letting Nicki Minaj’s shade get them down!

Just a day after attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the pair seemed more smitten than ever while out and about in New York City. Sharing a sweet smooch on the street with her guy, Jenner rocked a white strapless mini-dress with small shades while Scott sported a colorful tie-dye shirt and black hat.

The 21-year-old cosmetics queen has been loving all-white looks lately. After sporting a white dress to the VMAs and while out in NYC, she also posed in an off-the-shoulder white style that she shared with her Instagram followers.

Scott, 26, was clearly impressed with the outfit, commenting on one pic: “Meal not a snack.”

After his performance at the VMAs, Scott showed up to Drake's concert in Toronto, the "Nice for What" rapper's hometown. The duo excited the crowd when they performed “Sicko Mode” at the show.

Both Scott and Drake have been called out by Nicki Minaj, but the "Barbie Dreams" rapper has taken a special interest in Scott, whose album, Astroworld, was deemed No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart following the release of Minaj's album, Queen.

After previously slamming him and Jenner on Twitter, she went even further on Tuesday's episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1. Minaj accused Scott of using Jenner's fame to promote his new music, and also had a problem with him selling merchandise and tickets for his upcoming tour with album downloads and having those count as album sales.

"What we're not gonna do is have that auto-tune man selling f**king sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f**king didn't," she exclaimed. "You stupid f**k. You got your f**king homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off."

