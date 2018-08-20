Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, but chose not to pose together.

The 21-year-old hit the red carpet solo at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, posing for photographers without her beau, rapper Travis Scott. Instead, Scott walked the red carpet separately.

Jenner looked glam in a classic white trench mini-dress and strappy silver heels with her blonde 'do slicked back in a sleek bun, a nude lip and dramatic eye makeup. The Keeping Up With the Kadashians star and lip kit queen kept it classy in a pair of Olgana Paris L'Engageante heels.

Meanwhile, Scott kept it casual in black pants with white embroidery, a graphic T-shirt, army green plaid jacket and some major bling.

Last week, Jenner revealed she and their daughter, Stormi, will tour with Travis Scott on his upcoming Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour. The tour kicks off on Nov. 8 in Baltimore, Maryland, and ends in Los Angeles with a performance at The Forum on Dec. 19.

Interestingly enough, prior to the VMAs, Nicki Minaj stirred up a bit of drama with the couple, thanks to her Twitter rant on Sunday, in which she accused Scott of using Jenner to promote his album. Minaj wasn't pleased that Scott's new album, Astroworld, is No. 1 the same week as the release of her album, Queen.

"I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol," she wrote. "I'm actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans."

Meanwhile, Jenner recently opened up to Vogue Australia for its September issue about Scott as a father.

"We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her," she said of Scott's relationship with Stormi. "He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him."

She also talked about how they kept their own relationship strong despite their busy schedules.

“We never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together,” she shared.

Kylie recently celebrated her 21st birthday, and she not only received a white vintage Rolls-Royce from Scott, but just days later, the two were also spotted heading into Polacheck's Jewelers -- a luxury jewelry shop in Calabasas, California -- where Scott presumably showered his girlfriend with some birthday bling.

