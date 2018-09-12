Cousin goals!

Chicago West and Stormi Webster are already the best of pals. The daughters of Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner enjoyed an all-pink sleepover bash on Tuesday, with their proud moms posting a pic to Instagram of the baby bonding time. In the image, the tiny cousins are in matching pink pajamas, and snuggling on a pile of pink blankets.

“Slumber party,” Jenner, 21, captioned a pic of little Stormi grinning with her mouth open as Chicago cuddled up next to her.

Both little girls are now seven months old, and just a few months older than their other cousin, True Thompson, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

“Now the three little girls are going to grow up together,” Kim told ET back in June of her daughter being raised with Kylie and Khloe's kids. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months a behind so that’s really exciting.”

