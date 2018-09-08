Eight months old, and little Chicago West already knows what's up.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Friday to share a precious new pic of her daughter, Chicago, with Khloe Kardashian's baby girl, True Thompson. The cousins adorably spend some quality time together in the snap, but it's clear that when it comes to posing in pics for her mom, Chicago's ready to take the lead.

"I got this True," Kim perfectly captioned the shot, which shows Chicago placing a guiding hand on her little cousin, who happily smiles for the camera.

"I can not ever resist!" Khloe commented. "They are so juicy and sweet."

I got this True pic.twitter.com/RppONABHZb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 8, 2018

Khloe welcomed True with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in April, while Chicago was born to Kim and her husband, Kanye West, in January. A source recently told ET that the superstar couple, who are also parents to 5-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint, are open to having a fourth child.

"Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family," the source said. "Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children."

According to ET's source, the rapper would "have as many [kids] as possible."

"Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child," the source added. "If that unfortunately doesn't pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be."

See more on Kim in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumors That Kanye West Used a Sample of Her Sex Tape in a Song

Kim Kardashian Ordered by Doctor to Give Her Wrist a Rest When It Comes to Snapping Selfies

Kim Kardashian Proves Saint and Chicago West Are Seriously Best Friends

Related Gallery