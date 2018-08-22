Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Open to a Fourth Child

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not opposed to expanding their family!

The pair already share three kids together -- North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 7 months -- but a source close to the couple tells ET that if a fourth child "is in their cards," they would be "ecstatic" with the new addition.

"Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family," the source says. "Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children."

As for Kanye? He also loves kids, the source says, and would "have as many as possible."

"Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child," the source adds. "If that unfortunately doesn't pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be."

Right now, however, it looks like they're just focused on having a good time on vacation:

And in more baby news, it sounds like Kim isn't the only one from her famous family who's considering a fourth child. Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian revealed in an interview with E! News that she's also open to the idea.

"I think the thought is always in the back of my mind," said Kourtney, who is already mom to 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign with her ex, Scott Disick. "Never say never."

The possibility of two more Kardashian babies? Well, we only have one reaction to that:

Prior to baby Chi's arrival, Kim admitted to ET last November that surrogacy was much harder than she anticipated.

"You know, it is really different," she shared. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously, you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

"I hated being pregnant and I never thought I'd ever ... I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that," she added. "So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is."

Hear more on Kim and Kanye's family of five in the video below.

