Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian were certainly in a touchy-feely mood after attending their pal 2 Chainz's wedding to Kesha Ward in Miami on Saturday.

The couple went out for ice cream following the celebration, when Kanye let his romantic side show by carrying his wife into their car. Kim stunned in a skintight neon green latex dress, while Kanye rocked a cream-colored Louis Vuitton suit and a pair of Yeezy slides with socks, which appeared to be too small for him.

VEM / FAMAPRESS / BACKGRID

On the way to the car, Kanye also kept his hand on his wife's famous derriere.

VEM / FAMAPRESS / BACKGRID

Earlier, Kim posted videos from inside the wedding, including one of Kanye having fun with Lil Wayne.

... And the two congratulating 2 Chainz and Kesha.

Instagram

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye appear to be more in love than ever. Last week, the 41-year-old rapper shared a sexy beach pic of Kim, captioning it with fire emojis.

The 37-year-old reality star has certainly been dressing in eye-catching looks lately, including a bright yellow vintage Versace minidress while out in Miami.

