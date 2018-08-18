Kim Kardashian Rocks Another Neon Look to 2 Chainz's Wedding: Pics!

Kim Kardashian is having a highlighter moment.

Day after day, the 37-year-old reality star has made headlines for the super bright, neon outfits she's worn while on vacation in Miami, Florida -- and Saturday was no different.

Kardashian stepped out with her husband, Kanye West, in a neon green latex dress as they headed to the wedding of 2 Chainz and his longtime girlfriend, Kesha Ward. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired her curve-hugging gown with strappy sandals and futuristic sunglasses, while West kept things casual in a light-colored suit.

Kardashian and West were just some of some of the celebs who arrived at Villa Casa Casuarina in the Miami Beach Architectural District for 2 Chainz's wedding. The reality star shared a video of her husband mingling with Lil Wayne on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian's lime green look comes just hours after she sported the hue while out with friends in Miami on Friday night. Like earlier in the week, the mother of three matched her neon ensemble to her ride, but this time, she traded a Lamborghini for a tricked-out Mercedes.

Kardashian isn't the only feeling a little bright lately. Blake Lively also tried out a neon look in New York City on Friday night. But perhaps our favorite star trying out the trend is Kardashian's daughter, North West, who hilariously rode her scooter around while wearing her mom's neon green wig on Friday.

