Blake Lively is feeling bold!

The 30-year-old actress seemed to take a note from Kim Kardashian as she turned heads in a full-blown neon green look in New York City on Friday.

Lively, who has never been scared to take a fashion risk, couldn't have looked more confident as she exited her hotel in an eye-catching highlighter green Versace suit. She paired the ensemble with a matching green knit top, and wore the suit's jacket draped over her shoulders.

The mother of two -- currently in NYC promoting her new movie, A Simple Favor -- broke up the bold color with turquoise earrings, a fuchsia lip, and bejeweled pumps. Her look only grew in intensity at night.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has been rocking highlighter colors for a while.

She sported a bright pink mini dress to her sister, Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party earlier this month. Upon arriving in Miami this week, she was spotted rocking a vibrant yellow Versace dress. Days later, she wore a hot pink vintage body-hugging Chanel jumpsuit.

On Thursday night, she went metallic with her dress -- but wore a long, neon green wig, which matched her Lamborghini.

Then on Friday, she was back in bright colors, sporting a lime green two-piece ensemble out to dinner.

The highlighter trend has clearly taken over -- with Lively proving the tone isn't just for minidresses. See more on Kardashian's recent looks in the video below.

