Blake Lively Somehow Makes Velvet Pantsuit More Stylish by Going Shirtless

By Amy Lee‍
Blake Lively in velvet pantsuit
Backgrid

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Leave it to Blake Lively to make a classic, polished trend a bit more sexy. 

The actress, who always nails the elegant-yet-sultry look, stepped out in a velvet pantsuit on Friday in New York City. She combined a Brunello Cucinelli burgundy velvet tuxedo jacket on top of another topper in crushed velvet teal blue with matching wide-leg pants (a good trick to keep extra warm once temperatures drop and inject a double dose of color).

The jewel-toned ensemble gives off a fall-centric vibe, but peek closer and you'll see the 30-year-old blonde ditched a shirt to wear underneath (gasp!). It's undoubtedly a daring sartorial move, but we're into how the sliver of skin adds a touch of sexy edge and effortless flair to the well-covered, put-together outfit in a tasteful manner. Plus, it keeps her cool in the sweltering NYC heat. 

Blake Lively in velvet pantsuit
Backgrid

She completed the getup with a navy leather duffle, hoop earrings, Christian Louboutin studded T-strap pumps and her signature perfectly messy, long wavy tresses. 

Although omitting a layering piece underneath during the day isn't the most practical IRL, it could work for the evening with a buttoned blazer for those who are seeking some thrill. 

Copy the A Simple Favor star's velvet pantsuit style by shopping our favorites below. 

Boohoo pink velvet pantsuit
Boohoo

Boohoo Premium Velvet Suit Blazer $16, Velvet Suit Trouser $10

Nasty Gal velvet pantsuit
Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal It’s a Stripe of Magic Velvet Blazer $28, It’s a Stripe of Magic Velvet Pants $30

Brian Dales velvet pantsuit
Yoox

Brian Dales Suit $510

Frame velvet pantsuit
Frame

Frame Classic Velvet Blazer $575, Le High Velveteen Skinny $235

Watch the trailer for Lively's new film with Anna Kendrick:

