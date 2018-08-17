Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Leave it to Blake Lively to make a classic, polished trend a bit more sexy.

The actress, who always nails the elegant-yet-sultry look, stepped out in a velvet pantsuit on Friday in New York City. She combined a Brunello Cucinelli burgundy velvet tuxedo jacket on top of another topper in crushed velvet teal blue with matching wide-leg pants (a good trick to keep extra warm once temperatures drop and inject a double dose of color).

The jewel-toned ensemble gives off a fall-centric vibe, but peek closer and you'll see the 30-year-old blonde ditched a shirt to wear underneath (gasp!). It's undoubtedly a daring sartorial move, but we're into how the sliver of skin adds a touch of sexy edge and effortless flair to the well-covered, put-together outfit in a tasteful manner. Plus, it keeps her cool in the sweltering NYC heat.

Backgrid

She completed the getup with a navy leather duffle, hoop earrings, Christian Louboutin studded T-strap pumps and her signature perfectly messy, long wavy tresses.

Although omitting a layering piece underneath during the day isn't the most practical IRL, it could work for the evening with a buttoned blazer for those who are seeking some thrill.

Copy the A Simple Favor star's velvet pantsuit style by shopping our favorites below.

Boohoo

Boohoo Premium Velvet Suit Blazer $16, Velvet Suit Trouser $10

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal It’s a Stripe of Magic Velvet Blazer $28, It’s a Stripe of Magic Velvet Pants $30

Yoox

Brian Dales Suit $510

Frame

Frame Classic Velvet Blazer $575, Le High Velveteen Skinny $235

Watch the trailer for Lively's new film with Anna Kendrick:

