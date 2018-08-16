Rose Byrne Makes Plaid Look Really Cool In This Fashion-Forward Top

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Rose Byrne is stealing the show in plaid!

The Juliet, Naked star was spotted in New York City ahead of the film's screening in a statement checked top by Monse, paired with black straight-leg trousers, Gianvito Rossi patent leather pumps and Mulberry bag. We often see the classic print on button-downs, jackets and pants, but her bustier was a fresh, fashion-forward take with its strapless form-fitting silhouette and asymmetric construction and draping -- a result that's edgier and cooler than the average plaid piece.

RTimages/Splash News

We love how easily it goes with essentials like a black trouser and even jeans! The sexy yet elegant top is a guaranteed showstopper, perfect for parties and date night. For day, layer a white tee or sleek black turtleneck underneath for coverage.

Shop similar options below.

Express

Express One Eleven Plaid Ruched Tube Top $35

Neiman Marcus

Trina Turk Peonia Bustier Picnic Plaid Top $198 $79

Saks Fifth Avenue

Amur Jenna Lace-Up Front Bustier $268

Shopbop

Laveer Button Up Bustier $295

