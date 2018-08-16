The Sinner actress was a complete stunner as she promoted the show and her Emmy nomination in New York City on Wednesday.

The Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee first made a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a gorgeous red-and-white one-shoulder dress by Johanna Ortiz. The floral-and-foliage print looked striking and the asymmetric ruched sleeve and cinched waist showed off the brunette's toned arms and figure. She matched with a pair of white Christian Louboutin pumps and a red Jimmy Choo clutch. Her undone waves added to the modern romantic ensemble.

James Devaney/GC Images

Biel delivered an equally chic second look later in the evening. She changed into a sky blue Elie Saab apron jumpsuit for the show's screening and discussion at 92nd Street Y. Its button detail and scallop edging lends a playful, youthful vibe to the sleek one-piece. The 36-year-old star finished it off with the same pretty 'do and white pumps.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Mrs. Timberlake showed off her Cirque du Soleil moves last week, sharing a video of her lifted into a handstand with the help of husband Justin. The mom of one dished on how her marriage is the "biggest priority" on the Today show on Thursday. We can't wait to see the adorable couple on the Emmys red carpet on Sept. 17!

Shop similar dresses and jumpsuits.

ASOS

ASOS Design Curve One Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress in Floral Print $64 $32

Revolve

Amuse Society Midnight Flower Dress $80

Need Supply

Farrow Pomme One Shoulder Dress $116 $87

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Dusky Blue Scuba High Neck Tie Waist Jumpsuit $38

Forever 21

Forever 21 Surplice Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $58

Nordstrom

Theory Remaline Double Sateen Jumpsuit $495

Watch a clip from Biel's new thriller, Shock and Awe:

