Kim Kardashian West is now matching her hair to her car!

The 37-year-old reality star stepped out in Miami, Florida, on Thursday night with long highlighter neon green locks that perfectly matched her Lamborghini. Kim paired the look with a silver metallic mini-dress and her go-to clear heels.

The mother of three visited Prime One Twelve restaurant with her besties, Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban, for yet another glam night out.

“First of all I’m driving in Miami, and if anyone knows me, they know how much I love to drive,” Kim narrated in one of her Instagram Stories. “I have a neon wig on. You know how I feel about wigs.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later swapped vehicles so that she could be matching her ride. “Had to get my neon green Lambo to match my hair!” she captioned one video that featured the bright Lamborghini.

Kim and her “OG Miami crew" are currently soaking up the sun and the nightlife in the Sunshine State, first hitting the town on Wednesday night. Once again, Kim turned heads in a canary yellow vintage Versace mini-dress.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Kim also filmed herself on a yacht in a skintight neon pink vintage Chanel jumpsuit. It was just one of several brightly hued getups she's brought to Florida.

