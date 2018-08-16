Kim Kardashian West definitely turned heads on Wednesday night in Miami, Florida, rocking a skintight yellow dress that highlighted her recently slimmed-down figure.

The 37-year-old reality star enjoyed an evening out with close friends Larsa Pippen, Jonathan Cheban, club owner David Grutman and Grutman's wife, model Isabela Rangel, while looking incredible in the hard-to-pull-off vintage Versace design. Kim paired the show-stopping dress with a pair of clear heels.

Splash News

On her Instagram Stories, Kim was ecstatic to be hanging out with her old pals, Larsa and Jonathan.

"Nothing like the OG Miami crew, guys, I'm reunited with Jonathan and Larsa ... but seriously, I'm so excited," the mother of three says while in the car and ready to go out.

"This is how it used to be," Jonathan comments.

the OG A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Aug 16, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

Larsa later shared a photo of the trio alongside Grutman and his wife, writing, "Miami crew."

Miami crew A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT

Earlier this month, Kim had a low-key night in with Cardi B and her mom, Kris Jenner. Watch below:

