Kim Kardashian's Sisters Can't Believe How Much She's Slimmed Down -- Watch

Kim Kardashian West is basking in the compliments on her already striking figure, courtesy of her effusive sisters.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Sunday, Kardashian appears both flattered and slightly embarrassed as sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian heap praise upon the current state of her body -- with some good-natured questions about how such a figure is humanly possible, even. It all kicks off with Kendall, who launches into the compliments.

"You look so skinny," Kendall says in one Instagram video captured by a fan account.

"What? Oh my god, thank you!" Kim responds, sounding surprised and flattered.

Khloe then weighs in questioning whether her body is even real.

"I've never seen a human being look as good. It's like... you are a walking Facetune doll," she says, referring to a photo touchup app.

"My purse is as tiny as you," Kendall adds.

Kim then proceeds to bask in their compliments, taking a quick video showing off her curves, followed by another one showing off her new bob haircut with Khloe -- two "moms with bobs," she says.

"It takes work to look like that, it's awesome," Khloe continues in another clip.

Kim told her sisters that she's not that skinny and that she's down to 119 pounds. Possibly less, she adds, without her hair extensions.

