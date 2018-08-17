It’s all about reusing and recycling in the Kardashian-West household!

Hours after Kim Kardashian West turned heads and made headlines in an eye-catching neon green wig, her daughter, North, got some use out of the long locks while riding her scooter around the house.

Kim couldn’t stop showing off her highlighter green locks on her Instagram Story on Thursday night, as she stepped out in Miami, Florida, for dinner with Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went all-out with her look, sporting a silver metallic mini-dress, and even driving around in a neon green Lamborghini, which perfectly matched the shade of her hair.

North, meanwhile, didn’t care too much about whether the wig matched her ride, as Kim videotaped the 5-year-old hilariously sporting the wig as she rode around on her pink scooter.

Wigs seem to be a good option for little North, as Kim recently opened up to ET about the criticism she got for straightening her daughter’s hair for her fifth birthday.

“It's funny, everybody thought she was wearing extensions and she wasn't. That's her hair. She just has really curly hair," she said. "I don't really let her straighten her hair, but it was on her birthday party and on her birthday trip to New York, she wanted straight hair, so that was her thing."

"She really is into beauty... She loves hair looks, that's her thing, and she loves a little bit of makeup," Kim shared.

