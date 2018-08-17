Kanye West has his wife's back -- literally.

The 41-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Friday to share a sexy pic of Kim Kardashian West's famous backside, as she posed in a see-through white T-shirt, futuristic sunglasses and a vibrant orange thong bikini bottom. Her hair is tied up in a half-up, half-down style.

The mother of three, who recently shared that she weighs 119 pounds -- looks back at the camera in the sultry snap, with a sandy beach pictured in the background.

Kanye captioned the photo with a series of fire emojis, as well as a face sticking its tongue out. The shot looks like it was taken during a photo shoot that Kim posed for in Miami, Florida, on Friday.

Kim made headlines last month after sharing videos of her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, gushing over her slimmed-down figure -- while she squealed in delight.

The reality star hasn't appeared to pay her haters any mind, however, as she's continued to flaunt her toned bod in sexy looks during her trip to Miami. And she's been all about neon looks lately, sporting an eye-catching pink ensemble on a boat trip, and long, highlighter green hair which matched her Lamborghini as she headed out to dinner on Thursday night.

See more in the video below.

