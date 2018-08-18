2 Chainz Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kesha Ward In Miami

2 Chainz is a married man!

The 40-year-old rapper tied the knot with Kesha Ward, the mother his children at Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami, Florida on Saturday.

For the ceremony, 2 Chainz (real name: Tuaheed Epps) chose a stunning white suit. Meanwhile, Ward chose a sequined gown complete with sparking headband for the nuptials. Afterward, the rapper put on a gold jacket with black trim for the reception. He completed the look with black slacks and gold shoes. As for his new bride, she changed into a red lacy gown with a plunging neckline to mingle with guests. Following suit, the couple’s three kids Harmony, Heaven and Halo, all put on red outfits for the rest of the day’s activities.

The wedding was attended by a number a A-listers including Kim Kardashian (rocking a neon green latex dress) and her husband Kanye West, not to mention Lil Wayne.

Throughout the day, 2 Chainz gave fans a peek at preparations for the ceremony, like having his hair braided, showing off his son’s fancy duds and the arrival of a white tiger to the hotel, which was once the home of Gianni Versace. And, after the "I dos," he shared a number of Instagram Stories from his reception.

The rapper asked for Ward's hand in marriage on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May, making for an unforgettable moment.

