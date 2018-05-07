Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet -- See It!

2 Chainz knows how to propose in style!

The rapper picked the 2018 Met Gala in New York City to present his longtime love, Nakesha Ward, with an engagement ring.

Despite reports that the pair, who share three children together, Heaven, Harmony, and Halo, are already married, ET has learned that after Monday's adorable proposal they plan to tie the knot this year!

The cute moment stole the limelight at during fashion's biggest night.

The glitzy event’s social media team took to Twitter to share a sweet pic of the big moment going down.

“A #MetGala proposal from @2chainz,” they captioned the pic of the musician presenting his love with a ring while she clasped her mouth in surprise. “She said ‘yes’! #MetHeavenlyBodies.”

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, shared a video of the couple en route to the gala on Instagram, with Ward dancing along to the music.



