Kim Kardashian West is looking stunning in an unexpected new photo shoot for CR Fashion Book.

The 37-year-old reality star sports a few high high-fashion looks for the shoot and a romantic braided 'do, a dramatic change from the skintight neon looks she's been favoring as of late. In the accompanying interview, Kim says it's the easiest photo shoot she's done in a while because she didn't have to "suck it in."

“When I do a shoot, I love to see the photographer's version of me," she says. "I’m not a diva who shows up on set and has all these demands of specific angles and glam and how I want to look. I like doing things that aren’t me or aren’t the way that people typically see me, and I love to see that version too.”

"I was just myself and it was more about attitude instead of showing off my body, which was different and refreshing," she says about the photos for CR Fashion Book. "I think people don't really see me as dressing so modest, my soul inside is kind of modest. My closest friends know that about me."

Kim also opens up to the magazine about being superstitious and her spiritual side.

"I'm big on prayer and superstition together," she says. “I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us. When my dad [Robert Kardashian] was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, ‘If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.’ We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, ‘There you are.'”

The mother of three later reveals the touching way she and husband Kanye West remember both her late father, and his late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007.

“Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows," she notes. "... Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.”

The 13th issue of CR Fashion Book hits newsstands on Sept. 13 and is dedicated to meaningful change, partnering with UNICEF USA for both covers featuring models Gigi Hadid and Halima Aden to help fight the ongoing global refugee crisis. Hadid and Aden have teamed up and created a Crowdrise campaign to raise funds for UNICEF USA.

Meanwhile, last week, Kim turned heads in a curve-hugging mini-dress and a neon green wig matching her Lamborghini while out in Miami. Watch the video below for more on the eye-catching look:

