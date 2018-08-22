We have a sneaking suspicion that North West is going to want to borrow her mom Kim Kardashian’s new purse!

The 37-year-old reality star debuted her blinged-out new bag at the 25th Anniversary Auction by Christies in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Kim took to the red carpet in a skintight latex pink mini-dress and see-through heels. But it was her sparkly purse that really caught everyone’s attention.

To accent her look, Kim carried a crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber Couture French fry purse. The bag costs more than $5,000 and features a crystal rainbow box for the fries. It’s currently sold out at Neiman Marcus.

The look continued Kim’s recent love of bright and neon colors after her trip with pals Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban to Miami. While there, Kim literally matched her neon green wig to her neon green Lamborghini.

In a new interview for CR Fashion Book, the mother of three insisted that she has a “modest” side too.

“My soul inside of kind of modest,” she told the magazine. “My closest friends know that about me.”

For more from the shoot, watch the clip below:

