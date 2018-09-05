Kim Kardashian's selfie game doesn't stop for anything -- not even doctor's orders.

In a clip from this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 37-year-old reality star reveals that her doctor told her to take it easy on the selfies, so she's forced to think of new ideas.

"My hand hurts. I forgot my brace," Kim tells her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her mom, Kris Jenner, in the clip posted to E!. "Paxy, will you come over here and help me?"

"The doctor says I can only hold my phone like this," Kim says. "So, I'm having Paxy take my pics so I can rest my hands."

KUWTK crew member, Paxy, then approaches to film Kim for her Instagram, while Kris gets a little jealous.

"It'll protect Kim's hand without missing a beat on social media," Kris admits to the camera. "I'm definitely gonna poach Paxy to be my selfie assistant."

Watch below.

In a 2016 60 Minutes interview filmed before her Paris robbery, Kim acknowledged the role social media has played in her career.

"There are pitfalls," she admitted of being so open online. "Lack of privacy, loss of privacy. That's not for everyone. For me, I can handle it."

"I totally attribute my career to social media," Kim added.

See more on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the video below.

