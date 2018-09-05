Kim Kardashian West is back at the White House!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is attending a listening session regarding the clemency process at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, the White House confirmed.

President Donald Trump will not be attending the meeting, but his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is expected to be one of four staffers present. Kardashian West is just one of 12 people participating in the session, which includes lawyers, advocates and writers.

"Today at the White House, members of the administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process," Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review."

The news of the meeting comes a day after Kardashian West revealed that she's currently working on getting Chris Young, a non-violent drug offender, pardoned. Young was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession after being arrested in 2010. Kardashian West opened up about her experience with Young during an interview on Jason Flom's Wrongful Conviction podcast.

"When I was talking to Chris Young, who's in prison [and] has sickle cell anemia... So, he's had to have a few surgeries and he's been in a medical facility for a few years, and he goes back into the maximum-security prison where lifers have to go. And he's had a perfect record.... He was saying, 'I can stay out of trouble in here, but going in there there's stabbings, there's this. And if you're near that you can get in trouble so easily,'" she said. "He just didn't want to get caught up in a situation that had nothing to do with him, but could very much have."

"It's scary when you have a minor drug charge but then you get life and you're stuck in this crazy maximum-security prison with murderers and people [like that]," the 37-year-old reality star continued. "It's a completely different environment than the environment that he's so used to."

Kardashian West's latest advocacy case comes after her successful attempt to convince President Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a first time, non-violent drug offense.

