Kim Kardashian Reacts to Speculation She Hooked Up With Drake

Kim Kardashian West is shutting down another rumor.

In an Instagram video posted by The Shade Room, Nick Cannon and DJ Akademiks discuss the feud between Kim's husband, Kanye West, Pusha T, and Drake, on "Everyday Struggle" with Complex. During the talk, DJ Akademiks claims that the 37-year-old reality star hooked up with Drake at some point.

Cannon -- who dated Kim back in 2006 -- agreed that there might be something to the rumors, saying, “As a fan, stepping back, there’s something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he’s like, ‘Ya’ll don’t want me to let this out.’”

In the comments on the post, Kim squashed the rumor with a simple statement. "Never happened. End of story," she wrote.

There's also a fan theory going around that Drake is referring to Kim in his song, "In My Feelings," using the name Kiki, a nickname for the mother of three. The lyrics include, "Kiki do you love me? / Are you riding? / Say you'll never ever leave from besides me / 'cause I want you / And I need you / And I'm down for you always."

Twitter user Tyler Morrison broke down the clues in a very detailed thread that covered a lot of ground. There's the obvious "Kiki" connection to start.

Thought to myself, Kiki is pretty damn close to Kim. Quick twitter search and I find these. pic.twitter.com/4cZkS7Rrs5 — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

Morrison goes on to share matching photo captions from Kim and Drake that were reportedly posted within hours of each other.

Then the concert took place and I pretty much forgot about the theory until a few days ago when another friend sent me these (s/o @JakeSpinny) pic.twitter.com/UvcaUhKVtk — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

He then claims that a lyric about Drake sneaking off to a person's house could have easily been referencing Kim since they apparently live so close to one another. The lyric reads: "I crept down the block, Made a right, Cut the lights, Paid the price."

Fans are also speculating that Drake cast Kim's best friend, La La Anthony, in the "In My Feelings" music video to hint that the song was about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Meanwhile, Drake and Kanye are still at odds. On Thursday, Kanye spoke on Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI Morning Show, calling Drake "insensitive" for continuing the feud during the time that the 41-year-old rapper was taking a break in Wyoming after receiving massive backlash thanks to his infamous comments that slavery was a choice on TMZ Live.

Kanye also claimed that the two feuded over a beat, which resulted in Drake sending him purple demon emojis.

“When we talk about the Drake thing, it hits me in a really sensitive place, because you hang around people and they come to your house and be around your family and this and that," he said. "And they get mad about a beat and send you purple demon emojis.”

Hours after Kanye's comments, Drake hit back on social media, Instagramming a photo of him looking unbothered and tellingly captioning the snap with a purple demon emoji.

