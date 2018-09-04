Kim Kardashian continues to advocate for prison reform and criminal justice.

The 37-year-old reality TV star revealed in a sneak peek for her upcoming interview with Jason Flom's Wrongful Conviction podcast, to air Wednesday, that she's working on getting another nonviolent drug offender pardoned.

In the preview clip obtained by ET, Kardashian says that she's been speaking with Chris Young, a man who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession after being arrested in 2010, and is hoping to get him released.

"When I was talking to Chris Young, who's in prison [and] has sickle cell anemia... So, he's had to have a few surgeries and he's been in a medical facility for a few years, and he goes back into the maximum-security prison where lifers have to go. And he's had a perfect record.... He was saying, 'I can stay out of trouble in here, but going in there there's stabbings, there's this. And if you're near that you can get in trouble so easily,'" Kardashian shares. "He just didn't want to get caught up in a situation that had nothing to do with him, but could very much have."

"It's scary when you have a minor drug charge but then you get life and you're stuck in this crazy maximum-security prison with murderers and people [like that]," she continues. "It's a completely different environment than the environment that he's so used to."

In June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star convinced President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson -- a 63-year-old who was serving a life sentence for a first time nonviolent drug offense -- after meeting with him a month before. The mother of three is hoping to get the ball rolling on federal prison reform legislation and is doing everything she can to help.

"I spoke to the president...He let me know what was going to happen [with Johnson] and he was going to sign the papers right then and there and she could be released that day," Kardashian recalls. "I didn't know, does that happen right away? Is there a process? What is it? So he was going to let her go. He told me she can leave today."

Young was brought to Kardashian's attention by Buried Alive Project co-founder Brittany Barnett. "Her and I have been in contact [about] Chris Young, who I'm working with now, and all these other people," Kardashian explains. "She really brings me people that [need help]. She really was backing Alice for years and helping Alice."

After Trump granted clemency to Johnson and she was released on June 6 after serving 22 years. Kardashian personally called her to tell her the news and the two women later reunited for an emotional joint interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show.

"I love this woman," Kardashian told Kotb while holding Johnson close. "I mean, I already knew just by talking to you on the phone and just seeing you in videos, but I mean, you are everything and more than I ever thought."

