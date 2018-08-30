Will Kanye West be the one to reunite Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians?

On Wednesday night, the 41-year-old rapper took to Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a text conversation he had with the former Olympian.

“Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!!” Caitlyn, 68, wrote, adding, “Thanks again.”

West replied, “So awesome. Your welcome.”

In the text, Caitlyn shared a photo of her rumoured girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, rocking Yeezy’s latest looks. Sophia also shared some photos of the looks to her own Instagram account.

I feel fall in the air A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on Aug 29, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

The texts between Kanye and Caitlyn are significant as the transgender activist has been extremely on the outs with the Kardashian family ever since her book, Secrets of My Life, was released last year, slamming Caitlyn’s ex-wife, momager, Kris Jenner.

At the time, the Kardashians, especially Kim Kardashian, were very vocal about their disapproval of the book’s contents and seemingly cut ties with Caitlyn. The falling out was a major storyline on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore,” Caitlyn said of Kim on Good Morning Britain last September after noting she hadn’t spoken with her former step-daughter in almost nine months.

Kim spoke on Live With Kelly and Ryan about the incident around the same time, noting there might be hope in the future for a relationship with Caitlyn. “We’re family, so I do believe that this is maybe just a phase,” she said at the time.

The group recently attended a rare event together at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party earlier this month. Caitlyn was even featured in one of Kim’s Snapchats as she panned around the party’s guests, saying, “Oh you guys, look, the whole gang, the whole family’s here, look.”

Kylie’s 21st birthday A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

For more from the family, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken to Kim Kardashian in a Year: 'It Really Hurt'

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner Sport Matching Gucci Handbags at Kylie's 21st Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Sophia Hutchins Relationship Rumors

Related Gallery