Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s two youngest children, 2-year-old son Saint and 7-month-old daughter Chicago, look like they’re the best of pals in an Instagram pic their proud mother posted on Sunday.

In the image, Saint has his little sister sitting on his shoulders, and is grinning from ear to ear. “Wild Hair Don’t Care,” Kim captioned the pic, adding, “Don’t worry, I’m holding her up from the back.”

Kim has already shared several photos of her two kiddos, including a shot last month, which she captioned, “These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint.”

He loves her so much A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 31, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

Shortly after little Chicago was born, the mother of three also posted a photo of Saint kissing his sister, writing, “He loves her so much.”

The family had some fun over the weekend, and the 37-year-old reality star naturally documented their moments on Instagram Stories. In the clips, Kim is throwing a foam football around with her kids, including 5-year-old daughter North, while rocking a neon green bikini.

A source recently opened up to ET about the possibility of Kim and Kanye expanding their family.

“Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family,” the source said. “Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children.”

