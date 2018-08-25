Kim Kardashian West just received the vehicle of her dreams!

The reality star took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, revealing to her fans that her husband, Kanye West, surprised her with the same neon green 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV she was driving around in during their recent trip to Miami, Florida.

Kim shared with fans that she learned of the surprise after coming home from an intense workout with her trainer, after revealing earlier this week that she is now down to 116 pounds and "really proud" of it.

"Oh my gosh, I just got out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby," Kim exclaimed. "I loved it so much in Miami and kept on talking about it."

random surprise from Kanye A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

"Oooh look who surprised me with this baby, you guys," she continued. "I got the truck of my dreams 'cause I was so excited in Miami. I'm so excited."

💚 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

And despite Kanye's grand gesture, Kim couldn't help herself from poking a little fun at her husband, who was rocking a pair of sliders that fans have had some major concern over after he sported a pair that seemingly were a few sizes to small last week.

"The real question is, do those fit?" she joked. "That's what everyone wants to know. What size are those?"

Kim and Kanye were in Miami last week for the wedding of rapper 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward, where they rented not one but two neon green vehicles to match the mother of three's highlighter hair and complementary dresses.

Hear more (and see pics of Kim's hot look!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

President Donald Trump Praises Kanye West and His 'Good Wife' Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande Inspires Kim Kardashian to Show It All Off in a Neon Green Thong

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's Down to 116 Pounds and Is 'Really Proud' of Her Weight

Related Gallery