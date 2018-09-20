Look out world, Stormi is ready for a stroll!

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott shared the adorable pic of his little girl standing on a chair, holding his hands and wearing little sneakers perfect for walking.

Jenner also shared the pic on her Instagram, with the caption, "Stormi is gonna be walking soon!!"

Jenner and Scott's daughter was born in February of this year, and is now seven months old. Stormi seems to be an early bloomer like her mom, showing an early interest in makeup that Jenner has documented several times on her social media.

The 21-year-old has been open about the joys of motherhood. “I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more," she told the September issue of Vogue. "I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."

For more on their mother-daughter bond, watch the video below!

