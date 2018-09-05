Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner shared some sweet video and pics on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing her holding her 6-month-old daughter, Stormi, as she got her makeup done.

"Holding onto my hair is the new thing," Jenner noted in the video, as Stormi clutched Mom's blonde locks.

Jenner also shared a cute photo of the two gazing at the camera, looking adorable and glamorous.

The 21-year-old reality star's little girl already seems to be a fan of makeup. Last month, Jenner posted a video of Stormi trying to go through the makeup bag of Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Good thing she's interested, as Jenner has said she'd like to hand over her $900 million cosmetics company to her in the future.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she said in an interview with Forbes. "If she's into it."

Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi in February. For more on Stormi, watch the video below!

