Another day, another new hair color for Kylie Jenner.

The 21-year-old social media star posted a pic of herself looking sultry in a fitted, one-shoulder mini dress by affordable Australian brand Meshki with fresh, pastel pink locks from golden blonde, which were tightly tied back except for the loose strands that fell on her face.

She showed off her legs (including her scar) while wearing her brother-in-law Kanye West's new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers.

Jenner changes her hair all the time and it's often a switch of wigs, but celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was also responsible for Kim Kardashian West's pink stint, confirmed it's the real deal.

Appleton teased Jenner's new look when he snapped a mix of pink color on his Instagram.

It was followed by a repost of the almost-billionaire makeup mogul, in which he listed the exact products he used to create the "super soft frosted pink" tresses.

The mom of one stepped out on Thursday night to kick off bestie Jordyn Woods' birthday weekend with her new 'do, which was captured by Woods on her Instagram Story. The duo enjoyed dinner before heading to nightclub Poppy in Los Angeles.

