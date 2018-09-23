Kylie Jenner says she misses being pregnant.

The 21-year-old new mom -- who welcomed her baby daughter, Stormi, in February, with boyfriend Travis Scott -- sat down with her family for a big celebratory dinner on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she of course brought her adorable bundle of joy.

Kylie, whose delivery was addressed during the latest episode, kept Stormi bundled up tight when she leaned down to let Kim Kardashian give the baby a peck on the cheek.

"She just gave me the craziest side eye, did you see that?" Kim asked, jokingly.

"Yeah, because she knows, 'You kissed me first before my mom,'" Kylie shot back, annoyed.

"You're never gonna live that down," Khloe Kardashian chimed in, explaining to those in the room who didn't know, "Kim got to kiss [Stormi] before Kylie did."

"It was like, days later," Kim recalled, defensively. "Who knew that she didn't kiss her on the mouth?"

In Kim defense, that does seem pretty unbelievable, even though Kylie claimed that Kim joked about being Stormi's "first kiss," much to Kylie's chagrin.

However, despite a dispute over baby kisses, the family had a lovely dinner, and couldn't help but ask Kylie about her experiences with her motherhood journey.

"Now that it's all said and done, what is your real take on pregnancy?" Kim asked.

"I liked it. I miss it," Kylie said with a shrug. "I had like, the easiest pregnancy."

The reality star and beauty mogul also revealed one of her favorite parts of being pregnant: "You never feel alone."

"I was really sad to not be pregnant anymore," Kylie added.

Earlier in the episode, after Kylie gave birth, mom Kris Jenner couldn't help but marvel at how well she handled the experience.

"[Kylie] did really, really well,” Kris revealed to Kourtney and Kim. "She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ And you’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go, ‘I’m just not feeling it.’ And I’m like, ‘This is really weird.'"

Kris also saved the most exciting news -- at least in her eyes -- for last when she revealed, "It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her! I delivered the baby! I pulled her out!"

For more on Kylie's pregnancy journey, check out the video below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Perfectly Matches Stormi's Outfit to Decorations for Jordyn Woods' Birthday: Pic!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Already Learning to Walk -- Pic!

Kylie Jenner Just Put Milk in Her Cereal for the First Time and Fans Have Questions

Related Gallery