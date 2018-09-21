Caitlyn Jenner got candid about her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, having her first child at the age of 20.

The 68-year-old reality star, who has six children, opened up on a recent episode of the British talk show Loose Women about how Kylie first broke the news to her that she was pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. Kylie was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps until she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February.

"She’s always wanted to be a mom. When she called me up, it was a little bit tough for her because obviously she’s not been married, but fortunately she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child can be very well taken of,” the former Olympian said. "But she wanted to start a family. She wanted to start it young.”

When one of the hosts brought up an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which Caitlyn had encouraged Kylie to wait until she was 30 to have kids, she explained her reasoning.

"I’ve always believed you’re better off just waiting. There’s no rush,” she said. "Enjoy your 20s. Have fun, enjoy it. There’s plenty of time for kids. I had my first child at 29, just turning 30."

Caitlyn didn’t address any of her tension with the Kardashian family during the interview, but did note that when KUWTK first started, she was the only known celebrity in the family. She praised the women of the family for their business sense, saying they were able to become the bigger stars.

"I was kind of in the background in a lot of it, and I had no trouble being in the background,” she recalled.

Things could be turning around for Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians. In August, she attended Kylie’s 21st birthday bash along with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and her daughters. Shortly after, Kanye West shared a friendly text exchange with Caitlyn, after more than a year-long feud between Caitlyn and Kim Kardashian West.

