Kim Kardashian West is bouncing her troubles away!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old reality star slipped into a white bikini and went for a jump on an outdoor trampoline with a friend.

Fans quickly noticed that the music playing in the background of the Instagram Story was the 2018 song “Taste” by Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga. However, it doesn’t look like Kim was playing favorites as she also listened to a song by Beyonce and JAY-Z -- who have had some tension with her husband, Kanye West, in the past -- and Nicki Minaj, a friend of Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna.

Kim also posed in front of a glass door, showing off her hourglass figure while rocking her two-piece, and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, later walked up in a royal blue bikini with a smile on her face.

The siblings goofed off with some tiny monkeys, who perched themselves on their shoulders. Kourtney even gave one of the animals a smooch.

It seems the two sisters have reconciled since their on-screen falling out on the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday. The feud began when Kim tried to organize a family Christmas card photo shoot, but Kourtney was uncooperative with her schedule. This led to an all-out Kardashian family brawl.

The sisters even feuded over Twitter during the episode, with Kourtney touting that her priority was her children, prompting her sisters to fight back. Thankfully in the last few days, things have turned around for the family.

Kourtney split from her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, and Kim and Khloe spoke out against the model on social media following the breakup. Kim and Kourtney have also been spending a great deal of time together this week.

