Tyga Shares How He Really Feels About Ex Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, went on Nicki Minaj's Apple Music Queen Radio show to clear up how he really feels about his ex and in the process, explained how he feels he influenced the makeup mogul during their relationship.

"She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but, when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, you could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this," the 28-year-old said.

He also stated that he helped Jenner with her Kylie Lip Kits, the product that kicked off her now multi-million dollar makeup line, setting her on track to be the youngest self-made billionaire.

"I had a lot to do with all that, which I don't need credit for. I don't need to go online and tell people I did this and I'm the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her...lip line. It was a lot of stuff."

Fans took sides in the debate, with some taking Tyga's side.

I don’t want Tyga in any kind of negativity cause next thing you know.

Kim K will get on here and say.

“Who’s Tyga?” Then everybody in the world will side with her and pretend he doesn’t exist even after this amazing summer he’s just had and it will be like the music never happen — Wolf Season (@AustinBogar1) August 31, 2018

Others scoffed at the rapper's claims he had anything to do with Jenner's success, with many claiming they weren't aware of who he was before he started dating the reality star.

Wow okay, so this is the best thing I’ve ever heard😂 Did anyone really even know who Tyga was before he got with Kylie??? I knew he had that one song ‘Rack City’ but that is all 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/TAcqGLw18v — Liam🤷🏻‍♂️ (@liamkardash) August 31, 2018

Tyga said he put Kylie Jenner on the map pic.twitter.com/6omklP0m5W — Liam (@706Liam) August 31, 2018

Something about this interview with him trying to take responsibility for her success along with the fact that she was a child when they started dating tells me a lot more about Tyga and Nicki than Kylie https://t.co/HekzJDhgNG — autumn (@autumnsvanity) August 31, 2018

Tyga knows how to build Kylie’s career but not his own? Lol yeah ok mr. rack city go get your car out of the repo pic.twitter.com/sXROsse507 — 123 lets go bitch (@prestonprod) August 31, 2018

Tyga claims he's comfortable with how things ended between the two after their final break up in 2017.

"I'm not a bitter person...if we break up, we break up. We had a good time and kept moving, and we went our separate ways and we're both doing good," he said.

When asked if he missed Jenner at all, Tyga said, "Nah, I'm good. I'm good love, enjoy," followed by a little laughter.

You can listen to the full interview here (WARNING: Some NSFW language).

As for Scott, who'sAstroworld album made it to no. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts in its debut week, Tyga says he has no issues with him either, despite various rumors of a feud.

"We ain't got no beef, we ain't got no beef. It's his time right now, you gotta let it ride. I ain't got no beef with him," Tyga said.

Tyga did divulge if he is currently seeing anyone, saying, "I don't kiss and tell."

Tyga shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with Blac Chyna, whose daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian is Jenner's niece. Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, less than a year after she and Tyga called it quits.

