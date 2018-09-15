Beyonce is feeling a little reflective.

The "Drunk in Love" singer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her and JAY-Z's final shows of their On the Run II Tour with a slideshow of adorable pics -- and a sweet message for her husband. The pair's tour kicked off in Cardiff, Wales, on June 6, and is scheduled to end on Oct. 4 in Seattle, Washington.

"Tonight is the first of the last ten shows of OTRII. I’m doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end," Beyonce wrote. "Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world. New Orleans, you ready? Let’s go get em!!!"

Bey and Jay's tour is just one of the many milestones she's reached recently. In an Instagram post celebrating her birthday last week, the 37-year-old singer listed all the ways her life changed at 36.

"At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it," she said.

The singer confessed that the last year had been "monumental" for her, and concluded by saying she's "looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future."

