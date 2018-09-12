It's a Destiny's Child reunion!

LeToya Luckett attended Beyonce and JAY-Z's On the Run II tour earlier this week and shared a sweet photo of the visit on Instagram on Wednesday.

Simply captioned, "Love. ♥️," a pregnant LeToya, 37, is smiling wide, wearing a cheetah-print dress with a black oversized blazer and gold dangling earrings. Meanwhile, Beyonce, 37, seen donning a white pearl-encrusted leotard, puts her head on LeToya's shoulder and cradles her baby bump.

The snap shot captured the attention of another original Destiny's Child member, LaTavia Roberson, who wrote, "sisters" alongside a handful of pink hearts. Additionally, LeToya also posted videos on her Instagram Story of her and her husband, Tommicus Walker, enjoying the show.

LeToya was a member of the iconic girl group from 1993 to 2000, alongside Beyonce, LeTavia and Kelly Rowland. ET spoke with LeToya back in 2017 where she opened up about her time as part of the R&B/pop-music sensation.

“We were babies,” she told ET. “With any relationship that you have, don’t lose yourself in it. You know, be in it. Be a part of it. Give yourself and allow yourself to be open, but protect your heart and protect your space.”

Luckett and Roberson exited the group in 2000 after an alleged feud with Beyonce’s father and then-manager, Mathew Knowles. They were replaced by Michelle Williams. Luckett said the departure was upsetting and also led to a common misconception.

“People always say, ‘When you left...’ I hate when people say, ‘When you left,’” she said. “Why would I leave Destiny’s Child? Ask yourself that before saying that. I didn’t leave. It was a decision that was made and that’s the end of that. Now what God did afterward was allow me to come into my own and pushed me into my purpose by allowing me to become a solo artist. And trust me, I went kicking and a screaming.”

See more of what she shared in the video below.

