Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Gives Fans Update After Seeking Help for Mental Health and Well-Being

Michelle Williams is feeling the love.

Days after the 37-year-old former Destiny's Child singer revealed that she sought help for her mental health and well-being, Williams is giving an update on her progress, sharing that she is doing much better.

"I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I'm better," Williams wrote on Instagram Story on Friday alongside the praying hands emoji. She later posted the same message on her Twitter, adding, "Progress not Perfection! ❤️." The " Say My Name" singer's fan quickly replied to her message, sending her many positive and heartfelt notes of support.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Williams had checked herself into a mental health facility to seek help for depression. That same day, she also opened up about the importance of seeking help when needed in a personal post.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," she wrote. "I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals."

Following her personal note, Beyonce's mom, Tina Lawson, as well as Beyonce's sister, Solange Knowles, showed their support.

"Love u so Michelle," Solange commented on the post. "Really proud of you. Sending u al the love in the world."

Missy Elliott also tweeted words of encouragement, writing, "I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone😔 Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u @RealMichelleW❤️"

I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone😔Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u @RealMichelleW❤️ https://t.co/XJEIPkbovf — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2018

For more on Williams' struggle with depression, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Says She's 'Sought Help' for Mental Health and Wellbeing

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson

Beyonce Hits the Town With Destiny's Child for a Chic Girls' Night Out -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery