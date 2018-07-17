Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Says She's 'Sought Help' for Mental Health and Wellbeing

Michelle Williams is taking some time for herself.

The 37-year-old former Destiny's Child singer opened up on Instagram on Tuesday about the importance of seeking help when needed.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," Williams' post began. "I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals."

According to TMZ, Williams checked herself into a mental health facility to seek help for depression. A source tells the site that she has been at the Los Angeles facility for the past several days. ET has reached out to Williams' rep.

"Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need," Williams continued on her post. "If you change your mind, you can change your life."

The post caught the attention of Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, who wrote: "Michelle My Belle, I'm soo proud of you! You have given unselfishly of your time and support to so many and I know that you will be the best example of self-care which we all need. Keep being a warrior and an advocate. I love and support you with all my being."

"I so love you and admire your amazing courage," she added in a second comment.

Williams got engaged to pastor Chad Johnson earlier this year, and a rep for OWN tells ET that their planned reality show is moving forward.

The singer previously spoke out about being suicidal and battling depression at the height of her Destiny's Child fame. The singer, who reunited with Kelly Rowland and Beyonce at Coachella 2018, opened up about her experience while guest co-hosting The Talk back in October.

"I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression," Williams confessed, adding that she had struggled with depression since she was 13, but didn't realize what it was until she was in her 30s. "I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.'"

"So I was like, 'Oh, maybe I’m just tired,'" the Illinois native said she reasoned, before her depression got "to the point where I was suicidal... and wanted out" from the group.

Watch the video below to hear more of Williams' struggles.

