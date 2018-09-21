Looks like Kanye West and JAY-Z have put their differences aside.

The rappers have allegedly been feuding ever since Kanye went on a rant about JAY-Z and Beyoncé at one of his concerts in 2016, but according to a recent Instagram post by Ye, it appears there's no bad blood between the famous families.

In the pic, Beyoncé and JAY-Z can be seen in the back of a vehicle, cuddling up close and looking "Crazy in Love." If you look closely, it appears Beyoncé is rocking a pair of clear strap mules from Kanye's Yeezy fashion line... leading even more fans to believe the Carters and the Wests have squashed their beef for good.

"Famleeeeee," Kanye captioned it.

Back in May, West admitted that he was seriously hurt by the fact that the couple missed his and wife Kim Kardashian's wedding.

"I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it's family, you're not going to miss a wedding," he told Charlamagne tha God from iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club. "I gotta state my truth."

JAY-Z seemingly addressed this issue in a song called "FRIENDS" off his and Bey's joint album, Everything Is Love. "I ain't going to nobody for nothin’ when me and my wife beefin,'" he raps on the track. "I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dyin’, n***a, I ain't leavin’."

While their relationship has been rocky in recent years, the two rappers go way back. West, 41, has long considered JAY-Z, 48, his friend and former mentor, and the two even collaborated on an album of their own, 2011's Watch The Throne.

