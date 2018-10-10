Beyonce's Parents Reunite to Celebrate Final 'On the Run II' Tour Show

Nothing like a sold-out world tour to bring a family together!

Both of Beyonce's parents, Mathew Knowles and Tina Knowles Lawson, were on hand in Seattle last week as Bey and husband JAY-Z celebrated the final show of their On the Run II tour. On Tuesday, Tina took to her Instagram page to share some sweet shots of the special night, including one of the proud parents kissing their smiling eldest daughter on both cheeks.

"Beyonce, her dad and me backstage OTR11 concert Seattle. "❤️," Tina captioned the heartwarming pic.

Mathew and Tina, who are parents to both Bey and her younger sister, Solange, divorced in 2011 and have both since remarried. But there doesn't seem to be any animosity between the two, as Tina's touching caption on another pic proved she's just thrilled to see her family happy.

"Love seeing this in Seattle! Daddy and daughter❤️," she wrote.

Beyonce also shared some shots from the sweet family moment on her own feed, as part of a roundup thanking family, friends and fans for their support during the couple's epic, 48-stop tour, which spanned North America and Europe.

"Thank you to all of our loved ones who came out to support OTR2," Bey wrote. "And a huge thank you to the hardest working crew in show business. We couldn’t have done this without each of you beautiful human beings."

On Tuesday, Bey also commemorated the end of On the Run II with a heartfelt message to her tourmate and husband.

"To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life," she captioned a highlight reel of the stunning shows. "Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day! To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!"

See more on Bey and Jay's epic tour in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Beyonce Sweetly Tributes 'Best Friend' JAY-Z With PDA Footage From 'On the Run II' Tour

PICS: Tina Knowles Shares Baby Photo of Beyonce on Her 37th Birthday

WATCH: Tina Knowles Lawson Gives Back to Emerging Young Artists: A Look Inside WACO Theater

Related Gallery