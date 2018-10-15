Olivia Munn's Genius Trick to Making Your Summer Dress Work for Fall
We're taking fall dressing tips from Olivia Munn!
The Predator actress was spotted enjoying her weekend on Sunday in a stylish outfit we want to copy from head to toe.
The brunette adapted a fitted brown, ribbed spaghetti strap dress adorned with buttons for chillier weather by wearing a high-neck white scoop neck tee underneath for coverage. For more layers, Munn threw on a fuzzy, camel-colored longline cardigan, accessorized with sock boots, cross-body bag and round sunglasses.
The outfit is perfect for fall and we suggest trying the exact formula with the dress you bought in the summer. Add a tee, topper and boots and the frock is ready for multiple seasons.
Later that evening, ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Munn at the First Annual #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
For more tips on how to style a white T-shirt, watch below:
