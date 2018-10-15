Lookin' sexy, lookin' fly!

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland had a mini Destiny's Child reunion last week, both stepping out in flawless ensembles for the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Queen Bey pulled out all the stops in a black velvet gown, which featured silver embellishments and a sexy thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy stilettos and a gorgeous statement necklace, sharing a pic of the outfit to Instagram:

Kelly looked equally fab, turning heads in a glitzy champagne dress designed by Yousef Aljasmi, which she styled with silver earrings and a ruby red ring.

Judging from their social media pics, it appears the two had a blast, laughing while photographers snapped their pics.

Inside the event, Beyoncé changed into a stunning gold Ralph & Russo number before taking the stage to perform a medley of hits, including "XO," "Perfect," "Ave Maria" and "Halo." The fundraiser -- which Bey's husband, JAY-Z, also attended -- helped raise money for City of Hope, an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Hear more on Bey's solo performance in the video below.

