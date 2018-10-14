It may have been Drake’s concert, but Beyonce nearly stole the show!

On Saturday, the rapper began his 7-night stint at the Staples Center alongside the hip-hip trio Migos. The full tour is cleverly called The Aubrey and the Three Migos tour, referencing Drake's real name, Aubrey Graham, and the classic film The Three Amigos. Among the attendees were JAY-Z and his world-famous wife. Beyonce attended the show in a from-fitting tan checkered-print dress that expertly showcased her incredible figure. She also wore her long curly locks down for the occasion.

The “Formation” songstress and her hubby are hardly the only famous faces who have come to see Drake during his latest tour. The British singer Adele was also on hand on Friday and gushed about how much she loved the concert afterward.

“Oiii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight!” she wrote on Twitter. “Best production I’ve seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time.”

Drake shared the post on his Instagram, along with a response.

“Oiiiiiii don’t f**king get me gassed right now,” he captioned the post. “I love this woman and she came to the show. Thank god nobody told me I would have been shook.”

This concert and touching exchange arrives just one day after Drake’s visit to LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop aired, in which he opened up about his son Adonis, whom he shares with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

“[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years,” he told the NBA pro on the show. “I’m sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant… So it was tough for me to tell her that it’s somebody that she’s never met.”



“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?" he added. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

